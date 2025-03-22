5 ways to start water conservation from home this World Water Day

Subhadrika Sen

Remember to consciously switch off the taps when not in need.

Cut down on your shower time. Procastination and singing can happen outside the shower!

Measure the amount of water given to your plants - indoors and outdoors. Also, the frequency of watering the plants help in saving water.

For those with a pool at home, can opt for a pool cover so that the water does not evaporate and frequent refills are not required.

You can collect rainwater and use it later for any purpose of your choice.

