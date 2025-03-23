10 words for joy that don’t exist in English

Team Indulge
A word for the concept of cosiness, comfort and well-being, often associated with candlelight, warm drinks and intimate gatherings that bring deep happiness.
A poetic term for the shimmering, moonlit reflection on the water that resembles a road leading to the moon. It evokes a deep sense of peace, wonder and the beauty of nature.
The feeling of anticipation and excitement when expecting someone, often leading to repeatedly checking outside to see if they have arrived. It captures the joy and eagerness of waiting for a loved one.
The appreciation of imperfection and transience, finding beauty in the simple and the worn. It brings joy in accepting the natural cycle of life and cherishing fleeting moments.
More than just a hug, cwtch is a warm embrace that conveys a deep sense of safety, love, and belonging. It is the joy of feeling at home in someone’s arms.
A word that describes doing something with soul, creativity, or passion leaving a piece of yourself in your work. It captures the deep joy of creating something meaningful.
The type of weather that is beautiful to look at from inside but unpleasant to experience outside evoking cozy contentment indoors.
A profound sense of purpose and fulfillment that brings joy and meaning to life. It is the idea of living in alignment with one’s passions and values, creating a deep and lasting happiness.
The joy of going outside to refresh your mind by walking in the wind, often along a beach or open field.
The sense of total immersion in a story, making the reader or listener feel as if they are living it themselves. It captures the joy of getting lost in a great book or tale.
(Curated by M. Abirami)