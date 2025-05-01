This day that year: May 1

Ujjainee Roy
The Great Exhibition of 1851 opened in London at the Crystal Palace, a structure designed by Sir Joseph Paxton.
The Battle of Manila Bay concluded with the U.S. Navy defeating the Spanish Pacific fleet, leading to the capture of the Philippines and playing a significant role in the ultimate U.S. victory in the Spanish-American War.
Iodized salt was first introduced for sale in the United States at grocery stores in Michigan, which was part of a region called "the goitre belt," known for cases of thyroid gland enlargement caused by iodine deficiency.
The Empire State Building in New York City officially opened, remaining the tallest structure in the world for forty years, and it is regarded as an American landmark.
International Labor Day originated in Chicago on May 1, 1886, when workers organized a strike demanding an eight-hour workday. The event, known as the Haymarket Affair, marked a significant milestone in labor history.