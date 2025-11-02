4 things you're doing wrong with the weighing scale

Bristi Dey
Remove extra clothes: Keep it light! Step on the scale in minimal clothing and ditch the heavy boots, those extras add pounds you don’t actually have. Because somedays, it’s not weight gain, just fashion weighing you down!
Don’t weigh just after workout: Hopping on the scale right after a workout? Think twice! You might see a lower number now, but once you sip some water, it’ll sneak back up and maybe balanced a little while. For the most consistent results, weigh one time before workout and then after. This will help you know the actual difference
Weighing machine matters: Different scales giving different numbers? Don’t panic! Pick one scale and stick with it. That way, even if a friend’s scale tries to trick you, you’ll always know your real weight.
Certain times of the month: This one’s for the ladies out there who think they just gained a ton of weight. During your menstrual cycle, due to extra water retention you might weigh more, it’s not fat, just your body holding onto water. Try to avoid weighing yourself on these days for a more accurate reading