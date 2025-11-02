Heading to work straight after gym? 5 ways to keep yourself fueled and fresh

Bristi Dey
Working out seems to be a task after a long day of work. But why miss the free gym at the office? So, before getting into the trainers and workout shoes, keep yourself fresh and energetic with these tips and tricks.
Post work out snack: Before leaving for the office pack a quick post work out snack. Keep portable options like a protein bar, banana with peanut butter, Greek yogurt, or a handful of nuts handy. Make it a habit on eating at least something after working out.
Leave work at work: Carrying work stress can drain your energy and make it hard to focus — even on your workout. Take a short transition by listening to music, a podcast, or doing some stretches to reset your mind and body before hitting the gym.
Change of clothes: The tiring work clothes will remind you of all the spreadsheets and screen timings, so have a change of cloth and be freshen up. Breathable, comfortable clothes will make you comfortable and motivated
Calendar Ticking: Mark your gym days, which practically should be everyday, on a calendar. A simple visual cue keeps you accountable, balances work and workouts, and makes skipping a session harder.
Don’t go home: If your gym is in the office then it’s okay but if you’re going to a gym outside of it, make sure you don’t go back home. Once comfort touches your body, laziness will creep in! So, head to the gym straight and you’ll be good to go!