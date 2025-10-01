5 kitchen items you should replace every month

Bristi Dey
Kitchen towels
They are one of the dirtiest items in your kitchen, a perfect breeding ground for bacteria. Wash them daily and replace them at least once a month to keep things hygienic.
Cutting board
Chopping boards over time, start to absorb the stains and remnants of the veggies. This attracts bacteria. So, replace it monthly if you're using cheap, thin boards or mats.
Sponges & Dish Scrubbers
The dish scrubbers trap bacteria like E. coli and salmonella so even if they look cleaner, they apparently aren’t! Replacing them in 2-4 weeks can prevent the bacteria breeding and reduce the odour of the sponge.
Plastic Food Containers
Indians have the habit of preserving the plastic containers they get from ordering in. But these, after a use of around a month, can start degrading. So, to avoid any infection, it is better to replace them.
High-heat rubber spatulas
Prolonged exposure to high heat can cause spatulas to become nicked, notched, frayed, or cracked, increasing the risk of harmful chemicals leaching into your food.