5 houseplants that are said to bring good luck

Bristi Dey
Orchids: Loved for their soothing fragrance and aesthetic charm, these are often seen as symbols of luck, fertility, and abundance as they bring a positive, uplifting vibe into any space. They’re easy to maintain too, just place them in partial sunlight for around 6 hours a day and water with three ice cubes per week.
Money Plant: Well, this literally won't make you more money but can definitely bring good vibes and luck to your doorstep. These are said to bring prosperity and positive energy in the room making a beautiful ambience and a subtle calmness in the environment. Water it when the top inch of soil feels dry and place it in indirect sunlight.
Lucky Bamboo: This is considered a symbol of prosperity, good fortune, and positive energy, making it a popular houseplant for homes and offices. It's easy to care for, just keep it in indirect sunlight and change the water every 7–10 days to keep it fresh. And that’s exactly why it’s called lucky!
Snake Plant: Also known as Mother-in-law’s Tongue, is believed to bring strong protective energy and good luck, especially when placed near entrances. It purifies the air by removing toxins, making it a healthy and positive addition to any home. It’s low-maintenance and practically impossible to kill making it the perfect plant.
Peace Lily: It is cherished as a houseplant since it brings calm, harmony, and positive energy into the home. It’s believed to promote peace and cleanse the air of toxins, creating a soothing and lucky environment.