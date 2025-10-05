5 obvious symptoms of low immunity

Bristi Dey
As Indians, our love for street food has built up some serious immunity, thanks to the vendor’s touch of care. Yet, sometimes we still fall sick more often than our friends so let’s unlock the secret to low immunity!
Constant fatigue: the constant feeling of tiredness and fatigue is one of the symptoms that your body can’t fight against those viruses. If the tiredness continues consult a doctor for immunity building medications.
Slow wound healing: Cuts, bruises, or scrapes are taking longer than normal to heal? It is because the body isn’t efficiently repairing itself. The cells become weak and repairing takes longer.
Medication is not helping: That fever or cold is not going away even with continuous medications? Blame it on your immune system! Mild or moderate fevers occur often, even without a clear cause, signaling that the immune system is under stress.
Allergies or sensitivities: Heightened reactions to foods, pollen, or irritants, suggesting the immune system may be overreacting in some areas and in turn underperforming in the other areas.
Skin breakouts: Skin is the body’s first line of defense. The natural lipids in our skin help block harmful organisms from entering. When the immune system is weak, it shows up on the skin disguising in rashes, dryness, and eczema.