5 signs you are not getting enough fibre

Bristi Dey
Constipation: The biggest give away for not enough fibre in your body is the amount of time you are spending in the bathroom. Infrequent or difficult bowel movements are the usual signs.
Frequent Hunger: If you are constantly hungry don't always blame it on the untimely cravings, it might just be your less fibre content. Fibre keeps you full longer; without it, you may feel hungry soon after meals.
Elevated cholesterol levels: Soluble fibre binds to cholesterol in the digestive system and helps remove it from the body. A lack of fibre can contribute to higher cholesterol and increase the risk of heart issues.
Tiredness: The constant feeling of tiredness is not just your laziness keep a check on your fibre contents as well. When your diet lacks fibre, blood sugar levels can spike and crash rapidly. These fluctuations can leave you feeling drained, low on energy, and struggling to stay alert throughout the day.
Weight gains: Lack of fibre can result in weight gains and you might just have the hardest time to lose it. The overeating from constant hunger is the result of such unusual weight gains so eat your fibre regularly to keep those charms intact!