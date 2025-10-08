Why is day-old frozen rice healthier than fresh rice?

Bristi Dey
If you’ve been avoiding day-old or frozen rice thinking it’s “just old rice,” it’s time to rethink! In fact, it can be healthier than freshly cooked rice and here’s why
Lower Glycemic Index: A day-old rice has a lower glycemic index which means it can slow down the rise in blood sugar, making it better for blood sugar and weight management.
Resistant starch: When rice cools after cooking, some of its starch converts into resistant starch. This acts as the best food for good bacteria in our stomach and in turn helps with the gut issues.
Calorie is reduced: More calories usually mean more fat, but frozen rice has a trick up its sleeve! Thanks to resistant starch, it keeps our body on its toes and stops extra calories from sticking around. Basically, with frozen rice, some of those sneaky calories just whoosh away!
Convenience Factor: We all get lazy when it comes to cooking, except for the self-declared chefs out there! Frozen rice is ready to use, reducing the need to cook every meal fresh.