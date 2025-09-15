Only these 8 People have reached the top of the Burj Khalifa

Bristi Dey
Tom Cruise
Our beloved action hero Tom Cruise is one of the 8 people who have climbed the top of Burj Khalifa. In 2010, for Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, performing a stunt, he scaled part of the exterior of the building.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
In 2018, the Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan climbed all 160 floors in 38 minutes and was the second person to have climbed the tower.
Will Smith
Another all time favourite Hollywood actor of ours climbed the highest point of Burj Khalifa in 2021. For his YouTube series “Best Shape of My Life,” he climbed the 2,909 steps or 160 floors and reached to the very top.
Nicole Smith-Ludvik: Nicole, a professional skydiving instructor and stuntwoman in 2021, as part of a viral Emirates Airlines ad campaign, stood atop the Burj Khalifa and made history.
Sam Sunderland
Sam a British motorcyclist and rally‑raider, in 2022, for a short film with Dubai Tourism & Red Bull, Sam climbed via metal ladder in riding gear. It was for the British motocross champion.
Alain Robert & Alexis Landot
Known as the “French Spider‑Man,” the two climbed the spire in 2023, using ropes/harnesses, as part of a global mountain clean‑up effort.
Mr Beast
The renowned YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson climbed the top of Burj Khalifa in 2024 as a part of a challenge. MrBeast publicly released a video showing him reach the very top, making him the 8th person known to have done so.