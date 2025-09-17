5 things to do/ NOT to do when you are ghosted

Bristi Dey
Stop double texting
Avoid the urge of spamming their text box just because they are not replying you. Trust us, they're not busy, just trying to avoid you! Better alternative: Just leave them on read when they finally text back and go read a new book or watch that show on your watchlist..
Stop justifying it
The more you justify their actions like "Oh he might be sleeping (for 3 days, of course)" or "She just hate texting, might call soon...sure!", the more you shrink your own value. Stop romanticizing mixed signals and call it what it is.
Let yourself feel
It’s okay to feel disappointed, even betrayed. Allow yourself a moment to sit with that hurt, instead of pretending it doesn’t affect you. But remember that their silence doesn’t mean you’re unworthy, it means they lacked the courage to communicate.
Shift your focus from Why
Post-ghosting often leaves us in a loop of why did they leave us or why aren't they responding. So, shift your focus from why they did that to what you really deserve. Calm your nerves, slow down on overthinking and ask yourself what you really want from the next person, somethings like: clear communication, emotional safety, and mutual effort!
Set new standards
Let the ghosting sharpen your intuition, not shatter your confidence. Take it as a lesson and slowly, move forward with better boundaries and higher expectations. Because in a world full of unstable connections, choosing to not settle is the real glow-up.