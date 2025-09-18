4 things you need to know for picking the right astrologer

Suchismita Maity
Check their credentials and experience
Look for formal training, years of practice, and client reviews. A credible astrologer often shares their expertise openly.
Know their specialty
Astrology has many branches like Vedic, Western, numerology, or tarot. Choose someone whose expertise aligns with the guidance you seek.
Trust your intuition
A good astrologer should make you feel comfortable, heard, and respected. Your gut feeling is a valid guide in selecting the right person.
Transparency about fees and methods
Ask about consultation fees and how they conduct readings. Ethical astrologers are upfront and clear about their process.