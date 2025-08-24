5 Sufi singers you need on your playlist

Suchismita Maity
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, known as the King of Qawwali, gave the world timeless gems like Afreen Afreen and Allah Hoo that continue to transcend borders and languages.
Abida Parveen, the Queen of Sufi music, captivates with her powerful voice in songs like Tere Ishq Nachaya and Yaar Ko Humne, turning every performance into a spiritual experience.
Kailash Kher brings folk and Sufi together in hits like Allah Ke Bande and Teri Deewani, celebrating love, faith, and devotion through his mystical voice.
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan carries forward his uncle Nusrat’s legacy with songs like Mann Ki Lagan and O Re Piya, blending traditional qawwali with modern melodies.
Satinder Sartaaj, a contemporary Sufi poet-singer from Punjab, touches hearts with soulful tracks like Sai and Udaarian that beautifully weave poetry and spirituality