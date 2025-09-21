5 Bengali hits songs by Zubeen Garg

Suchismita Maity
This soulful number remains one of Zubeen’s most loved Bengali songs.
The song is from the 2008 movie Chirodini Tumi Je Amar and is still played widely.
Zubeen has sung several songs for Bengali superstar Dev, and this song from 2008 film Mon Mane Na, is definitely one of the most famous ones.
This song went on to become one of the most popular Bengali tracks of the 2000s and also one of the most notable ones, pictured on the famous Dev and Koel pairing
Zubeen's collaborations with Jeet Gannguli are some of his most memorable songs and this peppy, fun dance track was also loved by audiences.
This one is frequently mentioned among his beloved Bengali/Assamese crossover songs and has strong emotional resonance for the late singer's fans