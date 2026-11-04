F1 Ferrari's Charles Leclerc celebrates the birth of his daughter before the Brazilian Grand Prix

Srushti Kulkarni
Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc and his wife, Alexandra Leclerc (née Saint Mleux), have welcomed their first child. The birth arrives right in the middle of a heavy race calendar ahead of the São Paulo (Brazilian) Grand Prix at Interlagos.
Although the child arrived on November 3, the couple shared the news publicly on Instagram on November 4, 2026, posting a picture of the newborn's feet with the simple caption: Bianca.
Charles and Alexandra were married in a private ceremony in Monaco earlier in February 2026. They publicly announced they were expecting their first child in August 2026. Charles flew directly to Monaco following the Mexican Grand Prix to be by Alexandra's side for the birth.
Ferrari Driver Academy member Dino Beganovic is scheduled to step in for Leclerc during the FP1 session in Brazil to accommodate his travel and family schedule.