Everything you need to know about the all-new Madring F1 Circuit

Srushti Kulkarni
The Circuito de Madring is taking over as the official home of the 2026 F1 Spanish Grand Prix. Combining public roads around the IFEMA exhibition center with newly built permanent track sectors, Madring brings a hybrid, semi-urban challenge to the 2026 calendar.
The circuit length is 5.414 km, featuring 22 corners. Drivers can achieve the top speed of 340 km/h for the race distance of 308.4 km. The track’s crown jewel is a 550-meter-long, heavily banked corner. It subjects tires to prolonged lateral g-forces unlike typical street circuits.
It also features dramatic elevation swings, dropping to its lowest point at Turn 2 before climbing sharply through the blind crest at Subida de las Cárcavas (Turns 6–7). There are five primary heavy-braking zones like Turn 1 and Turn 5.
Due to existing structures at the IFEMA exhibition hall, Madring features an unconventional pit lane layout where teams are split across two adjacent zones. While this is a brand-new track, it marks Formula 1’s return to the Madrid capital area for the first time since 1981.