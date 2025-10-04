5 signs you need to change your car

Bristi Dey
Frequent breakdowns: If the breakdowns are frequent there is no point on wasting money on fixing your car, your garage needs a new model. Constant repairs can empty your pockets faster than a new one.
Check Engine light signal: This is the ultimate signal of your car giving up on you. A glowing check engine light that never goes away is the biggest sign for you to change the car because it has been the bearer of all the repairs and can't take anymore.
Safety Concerns: You’ve been ignoring your car’s safety features for too long and now it really should concern you. If airbags, brakes, or other essential safety features are outdated or malfunctioning, your risk on the road increases so it's time to put a bit of light on your survival.
Outdated features & comfort: Always in love with the stylish car models on the road? It's time to upgrade to that look. Modern cars offer conveniences like adaptive cruise control, and better features. If your car feels stuck in the past, it might be time for something more comfortable and tech-friendly.
Poor Fuel efficiency: Older cars tend to gulp in all the fuel it can and leaving your vehicle dry very quick. So, if your gas expenses are creeping up despite no major changes in usage, it might be time for an upgrade.