Holiday lights illuminate the world

Team Indulge & The Associated Press

People walk through the annual year-end illumination in Roppongi district in Tokyo

Eugene Hoshiko via AP

A large inflatable Santa Claus decorates the stall of a Christmas tree dealer on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany

Michael Probst via AP

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree after being lit during the 92nd annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony

Julia Demaree Nikhinson via AP

Red Square, the GUM department store and the St. Basil's Cathedral decorated for the New Year and Christmas festivities are seen through a window of the Hotel Baltschug Kempinski Moscow

AP

A child plays among space-themed holiday lights near a replica of shuttle Independence at Space Center Houston

Ashley Landis via AP

The Los Angeles County Christmas Tree is lit up at the Jerry Moss Plaza at Music Center in Los Angeles

David Crane via AP

Traditional luminarias, also known as farolitos, flicker throughout the Jemez Historic Site during the annual Lights of Gisewa event in Jemez Springs, New Mexico

AP

Visitors pose in a sledge for a picture with Christmas lights decoration in the background at Covent Garden in London

Kirsty Wigglesworth via AP

People look at the illuminations at the Wiener Chritkindlmarkt in front of Vienna's city hall, one of Vienna's most popular Christmas markets

Christian Bruna via AP

Visitors walk in front of the illuminated Christmas tree at Cathedral Square in Vilnius, Lithuania

AP

Christmas lights are displayed on Regent Street in London

Kin Cheung via AP

Visitors walk through the Cathedral on the Christmas light trail as it returns for its 12th year, with a showcase of new installations set within the UNESCO World Heritage Site landscape of Kew Gardens in London

Kirsty Wigglesworth via AP
