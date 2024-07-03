Five family-friendly safari parks in Africa

Kruger National Park, one of Africa's largest game reserves, is renowned for its diversity of wildlife and well-developed infrastructure..Masai Mara, located in southwestern Kenya, is famous for its annual wildebeest migration and abundant wildlife..Chobe National Park, situated in northern Botswana, is renowned for its large elephant population and diverse habitats..Serengeti National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in northern Tanzania, is famous for its vast savannas and annual migration of millions of wildebeest and zebras..Madikwe Game Reserve, located near the Botswana border in South Africa, is malaria-free and offers excellent wildlife viewing opportunities..Tap for more!