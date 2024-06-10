Travel light, travel right! Five tips to pack smarter for your next trip

Start with a detailed packing list tailored to your destination and activities. Categorize items into essentials, clothing, toiletries and miscellaneous. .Think of outfits that can transition from day to night with a change of accessories. A pair of comfortable jeans, a few basic tops, and a versatile jacket can go a long way..Shoes are bulky and take up valuable space. Aim to pack no more than three pairs — a comfortable pair for walking, a dressier option and possibly a pair of sandals or flip-flops..Packing cubes are a game-changer for staying organized. They compartmentalize your items, making it easier to find things without rummaging through your entire suitcase..Always have a small and easily accessible bag for important documents like your passport, tickets and travel insurance. Include a printed copy of your itinerary and accommodation details..If you plan on shopping during your trip, leave some space in your luggage for souvenirs. Packing a foldable duffel bag is a smart move..Tap here for more!