Six tourist charms in New Zealand that will get you double taps online

Heretaunga Plains, Te Mata Peak, calls out to all the adventurous souls, offering a fun-filled experience of cultural significance and unparalleled perspective as you behold the beauty of Ruahine, Kaweka and Maungaharuru ranges.
Witness nature’s colossal stacks of pancakes alongside the ocean and a walkway leading to the native forest, coastal fax and breathtaking views of the mountains at Punakaiki pancake rocks.
An easy-reach but a beautiful spot, Hokitika Gorge is an avid tourist destination. Adorned with beautiful colours, it is favourable in every season, be it rainy or sunny.
Witness one of the world heritage sites in New Zealand’s Tongariro National Park and experience the nuances of nature with diverse trails catering to varying preferences.
Quiet down the cacophony of the world with Abel Tasman’s coastal paradise. Enjoy blissful mornings, calm waters and the tranquility of the park.
Escape the city bustle with Aoraki Mount Cooks, settled carefully in the heart of New Zealand. Indulge in stargazing, breathtaking views and permanent snow fields.