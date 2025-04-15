What is the dupe travel trend?

The ‘dupe travel trend’, also known as ‘destination duping’, is a growing trend where travellers seek out cheaper, less crowded and often more authentic alternatives to popular tourist destinations.

Instead of visiting an over–touristed and expensive location, people are opting for a ‘dupe’ destination that offers a similar vibe, scenery, or experiences but with fewer crowds and a lower price tag. This trend has gained significant traction on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram.