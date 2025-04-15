What is the dupe travel trend?

Team Indulge
The ‘dupe travel trend’, also known as ‘destination duping’, is a growing trend where travellers seek out cheaper, less crowded and often more authentic alternatives to popular tourist destinations.
Instead of visiting an over–touristed and expensive location, people are opting for a ‘dupe’ destination that offers a similar vibe, scenery, or experiences but with fewer crowds and a lower price tag. This trend has gained significant traction on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram.
One of the primary drivers is the desire for more affordable holidays, especially with rising travel costs. Dupe destinations in developing countries often have lower living costs, significantly reducing on-the-ground expenses.
Popular destinations are increasingly suffering from over–tourism, which can detract from the travel experience and negatively impact local communities. Dupe travel aims to steer travellers away from these crowded spots.
Many travellers, particularly younger generations, are looking for more authentic and offbeat experiences. Dupe destinations often offer a chance to discover hidden gems and immerse oneself in local culture without the tourist hordes.
Some travellers want to avoid the ‘clichéd’ tourist traps and seek out destinations that feel less mainstream and more adventurous.
Instead of Santorini, Greece, try Paros, Greece or Malta
Instead of Venice, Italy, consider Annecy, France
Instead of Paris, France, explore Montreal, Canada
Instead of Tuscany, Italy, visit Paso Robles, California
Instead of the Maldives, check out the Andaman and Nicobar Islands