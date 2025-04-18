World Heritage Day 2025: Must-visit home museums in Kolkata

This resulted in a house bathed in white marble with intricate designs. The space envelops you with its serenity the moment you enter. It houses a beautiful shrine on the terrace to mark the place where Vivekananda was born, the thakur dalan (place of worship and the adjoining courtyard) and its 36 rooms. The small Vireshwar Shiva temple is believed to be the place where Vivekananda’s mother had prayed for a son, eventually getting her wish fulfilled. A lot of people come here for a brief meditation or prayer, believing their wishes will be fulfilled.