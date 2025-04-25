Five best luxury resorts in India for summer

Team Indulge

Taj Madikeri Resort & Spa, Coorg, Karnataka

Nestled amidst the lush rainforests of Coorg, this resort offers a serene escape with its luxurious villas, stunning natural beauty and a refreshing climate even during the summer months. You can enjoy coffee plantation tours, nature walks and the Jiva Grande Spa for rejuvenation.

The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort, Chandigarh

Located on the outskirts of Chandigarh, near the Siswan forest, this resort provides a tranquil environment focused on wellness. It boasts luxurious villas, exquisite dining options, and an award-winning spa offering Ayurvedic treatments, perfect for unwinding during the summer.

Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad, Telangana

While Hyderabad can get warm in the summer, this opulent palace hotel offers a royal experience with its magnificent architecture, lavish interiors, and world-class hospitality. Enjoy stunning city views, heritage walks, and fine dining within the cool confines of the palace.

The Westin Resort & Spa, Himalayas, Uttarakhand

Situated in the foothills of the Himalayas, this resort offers breathtaking mountain views and a refreshing escape from the summer heat of the plains. It features luxurious rooms, an infinity pool, a spa and opportunities for yoga and nature trails.

Della Resorts, Lonavala, Maharashtra

Located in the hill station of Lonavala, Della Resorts offers a unique blend of luxury and adventure. With a variety of accommodations, from villas to glamping tents, it provides a cooler climate and numerous activities, including adventure sports, a 24-hour spa, and diverse dining options. They often have special summer packages.

