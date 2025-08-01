Five unmissable spiritual sites in Kathmandu

Suchismita Maity
Perched on a hilltop, this ancient stupa offers panoramic views of Kathmandu and a deep sense of spiritual serenity. The temple is home to hundreds of sacred monkeys and the all-seeing eyes of Buddha. It’s one of Nepal’s oldest and most iconic religious sites.
A sacred Hindu temple on the Bagmati River, it’s the spiritual heart of Nepal for Shiva devotees. You will witness centuries-old cremation rituals and connect with the cycle of life and death in a powerful, reflective setting.
This massive dome stupa is a peaceful refuge and a hub of Tibetan Buddhist culture in Kathmandu. Walk the prayer wheel-lined kora at sunset for a soul-soothing experience like no other.
A tranquil Buddhist monastery just outside the city, perfect for meditation, retreats, and mindful learning. The temple is open to visitors who seek peace and a deeper understanding of Tibetan Buddhism.
Dedicated to the fierce goddess Kali, this temple is a site of powerful devotion and energy. Located in a forested valley, it’s especially active during animal sacrifice rituals on Tuesdays and Saturdays.