Four strange toilets around the world

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
This toilet has a Giant Head located in front of the seat in Shinjuku, Japan. Activated by the pressure from the seat, the face sings a strange drunken tune and slowly moves towards you. The room gets smaller and smaller until its puckered lips kisses your knees. Talk about claustrophobia!
Maurizio Cattelan's art installation America was a fully functional 18-karat gold toilet in Guggenheim that was stolen in 2019.
The gold toilet was available for all to use in the privacy of one of the single-stall, gender-neutral bathrooms. More than a hundred thousand people waited in line for the opportunity to crap all over affluence, which is what his artwork represented.Tokyo Toilet in Japan created by Shigeru Ban
The Tokyo Toilet in Japan created by Shigeru Ban has a unique design. It's transparent if it's unoccupied, but the walls become opaque only after you enter and lock the door. The architect Shigeru says he designed the facility so that you can see if it's clean and unoccupied before you try to enter!
Enter this toilet at your risk! It's a precariously perched in Siberia at the edge of a cliff 8,500 feet above sea level.