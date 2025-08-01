Four strange toilets around the world

Maurizio Cattelan's art installation America was a fully functional 18-karat gold toilet in Guggenheim that was stolen in 2019.

The gold toilet was available for all to use in the privacy of one of the single-stall, gender-neutral bathrooms. More than a hundred thousand people waited in line for the opportunity to crap all over affluence, which is what his artwork represented.Tokyo Toilet in Japan created by Shigeru Ban