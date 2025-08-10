5 budget-friendly International destinations you can visit without breaking the bank

Suchismita Maity
Vietnam
Vietnam is perfect for budget travelers who love a mix of history, culture, and stunning landscapes. You can comfortably spend just ₹2,000–₹3,000 a day, enjoying steaming bowls of pho, crispy banh mi, and affordable stays.
Thailand
Thailand offers vibrant nightlife, postcard-perfect islands, and flavour-packed street food. With a daily budget of ₹2,500–₹4,000, you can explore the Phi Phi Islands, shop at floating markets, and savor local favorites food.
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka is a tropical paradise that blends serene beaches, lush tea plantations, and wildlife adventures. You can travel here on just ₹1,800–₹3,000 a day, hopping on the scenic train from Ella to Kandy, tasting kottu roti and pol sambol.
Nepal
If you’re seeking adventure on a budget, Nepal is the place to be. With a daily budget of ₹1,500–₹2,500, you can trek through the Himalayas, visit spiritual temples, and relax by Pokhara’s serene lakeside with the Annapurna range as your backdrop.
Indonesia
Indonesia offers exotic islands, colorful temples, and endless cultural experiences. Spending just ₹2,000–₹3,500 a day, you can explore Bali’s dreamy beaches, wander through Ubud’s lush rice terraces, and indulge in local dishes.