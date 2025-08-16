Four offbeat villages in the Himalayas worth exploring

Suchismita Maity
Kalga, Himachal Pradesh
Nestled in Parvati Valley, Kalga offers apple orchards, wooden homestays, and peaceful mountain views. Also perfect for digital detox.
Turtuk, Ladakh
A border village rich in Balti culture, known for apricot orchards, stone houses, and surreal views of the Shyok River.
Chitkul, Himachal Pradesh
The last inhabited village near the Indo-Tibetan border, famous for its wooden houses, Baspa River, and breathtaking mountain backdrops.
Kanatal, Uttarakhand
A quiet hilltop village with pine forests, serene walking trails, and panoramic views of the Garhwal Himalayas.