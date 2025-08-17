5 places in India where you can spot the rare Black Panther

Suchismita Maity
Kabini, Karnataka
Known as the home of the famous black panther "Saya," Kabini is one of the best places in India to catch a glimpse of this elusive beauty.
Dandeli–Anshi Tiger Reserve, Karnataka
Nestled in the Western Ghats, this reserve is a hotspot for wildlife enthusiasts hoping to spot the black panther in its dense forests.
Nagarhole National Park, Karnataka
Sharing borders with Kabini, Nagarhole’s rich biodiversity makes it another promising destination for rare black panther sightings.
Goa’s Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary
Beyond beaches, Goa’s forested sanctuary offers a chance to witness the majestic black panther in its natural habitat.
Madhya Pradesh’s Pench National Park
Known for its tiger population, Pench also shelters the mysterious black panther, though sightings are rare and thrilling.