Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai: Top 5 pandals to visit

Bristi Dey
Lalbaugcha Raja: Famous for its stunningly designed iconic pandals, Lalbaugcha draws millions of devotees every year. Dating way back to 1934, it’s renowned for its wish-fulfilling magic. People all across the country comes to visit this place and it lights up spectacularly every year.
Andhericha Raja: A suburban favourite since 1966, this pandal is known for extending beyond the 10-day festival, captivating visitors with its vibrant decors, cultural programs, and deeply devotional atmosphere. The whole ambience is filled with festive moods and it is famous for the longest processions during the immersion in Mumbai.
Khetwadi Ganraj: Located in the 12th lane of Khetwadi on Grant Road, Ganesh puja celebration here is beyond grand. Best part, the idol has been sculpted by the same artisan and hasn’t changed its historic style
Chinchpokli Cha Raja: From every corner, devotees flock to this vibrant celebration, their hearts united in devotion and joy, making it a truly unforgettable experience. This is more than a pandal, it’s an emotion for all Mumbaikers. Rather than grand decor, it focuses on peaceful worship and community spirit.
Sahyadri Krida Mandal: Each year, this pandal transforms into a dazzling canvas, where grand idols come to life amid themes from Bollywood blockbusters to breathtaking architectural marvels, making every visit a visual celebration.