Top 5 visa-free getaways for travellers!

Michelle Rebekah John
With over 300 islands to explore, Fiji is an idyllic escape for beach lovers and nature enthusiasts. Indian passport holders can visit visa-free for up to four months! Known for its stunning beaches, vibrant coral reefs and warm hospitality, Fiji is the perfect island getaway!
Barbados has a rich culture, stunning beaches and lively festivals. Indian travellers can visit visa-free for up to 90 days. Whether you’re into historical sites, reggae music or just chilling on pristine shores, Barbados has something for everyone.
Oman is an emerging gem in the Arabian Peninsula, offering a unique blend of modern luxury and traditional culture. Indian passport holders can visit Oman visa-free for up to 14 days. Explore the bustling souks, deserts and scenic mountains — Oman’s hospitality will make you feel right at home.
A twin-island paradise in the Caribbean, Trinidad and Tobago offers visa-free entry for Indian passport holders for up to 90 days. Trinidad is vibrant with its carnival culture, while Tobago is perfect for tranquil beach escapes. Whether you’re dancing to calypso or snorkeling in turquoise waters, there’s no shortage of fun.
Known for reggae, stunning beaches, and its laid-back vibe, Jamaica is a dream destination for Indian travellers with visa-free access for up to 30 days. From visiting Bob Marley’s museum to chilling on Seven Mile Beach, Jamaica has plenty to offer.