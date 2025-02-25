Here's why you should head over to New Zealand in 2025!

Subhadrika Sen
Bask in Nature’s Glory
From the country’s tallest peak to breathtaking glaciers, get a fresh perspective to life in the heart of the Mount Cook National Park. Unforgettable views and wildlife spotting will be added cherries on the cake!
Thrill chill
If you love adventure, then Jet boating in Queenstown through narrow canyons, river gorges, water channels and rock faces cannot be given a miss, all this while enjoying a stunning view
Scenic Hikes
Commit to stay fit as you trek through the volcanic landscapes at Tongariro Alpine Crossing
Self Indulgence
Take time out for yourselves and indulge in restorative spa treatments, geothermal hot pools, thermal waters and more at Wellness Retreat at Polynesian Spa, Hell's Gate and Wai Ariki in Rotorua
Imbibe local culture
The best to know a new place is to imbibe its culture. Check out the Maori traditions through pohiri, master poi dancing, hands-on workshops, and a hangi culinary feast at Rotorua