Top trending travel destinations for 2025

Team Indulge
From indulging in the rich flavours of Souvlaki and tzatziki, where every bite tells a story of culture and tradition, to wandering through ancient ruins that bring history to life, Greece offers an unforgettable blend of culture, cuisine, history, and natural beauty.
Crowned as the number 1 destination in Asia for 2025 by Indonesia's Ministry of Tourism, Sumba offers an escapes to a crowd-free paradise.
Known as the “Islands of the Gods”, Bali is a destination that captivates visitors with its natural beauty. Nusa Penida is also renowned for the Manta Point where you can swim along with the magnificient Manta rays.
Manali, the Valley of Gods offers an escape to a breathtaking nature’s vistas as well as trilling adventures. Thanks to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani for popularising it.
Where nature meets harmony, Meghalaya offers a chance to immerse yourself in the enchanting rhythms of waterfalls.
Story by Ba-i-hunshisha Khongshun