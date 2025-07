Turns out, 2025 is the year travellers are looking beyond the usual suspects. A latest survey has thrown up some fascinating choices for the best cities in the world and not in a brochure kind of way. These are places people want to return to, not just visit. The biggest surprise? The pink city of Jaipur in India, has quietly slipped into the top five, ahead of cities like Florence and Kyoto. Jaipur, long known to Indian tourists, is now officially on the everyone’s radar.

Jaipur | Pexels