6 best Indian destinations to visit in August

Suchismita Maity
Tea-scented paradise in the clouds. The Western Ghats come alive with misty tea plantations, winding roads, and serene waterfalls. A must visit for monsoon lovers.
The Scotland of India drenched in beauty. Expect fog-covered hills, aromatic coffee estates, and gushing waterfalls. Perfect for a cozy, romantic getaway.
A floral fairytale trek. August is peak bloom season in this UNESCO World Heritage site ideal for trekking, photography, and soul-soothing views.
A rainforest escapes in the lap of nature. Dense forests, spice trails, caves, and wildlife Wayanad is raw, wild, and wonderfully green in August.
Off-season bliss with fewer crowds. Swap beach parties for quiet shores, lush paddy fields, and local monsoon festivals like Patolleanchem Fest in Goa.
A cool escape in a desert state. With Nakki Lake, Dilwara temples, and foggy viewpoints, Mount Abu offers a rare monsoon retreat in Rajasthan.