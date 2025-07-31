5 best mountain trekking spots in India that offer the peace of the peaks

Suchismita Maity
Kedarkantha, Uttarakhand
Kedarkantha is perfect for beginners who want a snowy Himalayan adventure. With pine forests, scenic campsites, and a summit at 12,500 ft, it offers a full mountain experience without being too tough.
Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand
This UNESCO World Heritage Site blooms into a vibrant carpet of over 300 species of alpine flowers during the monsoon. It’s the best trek if you’re looking for a magical mix of nature, peace, and rare biodiversity.
Hampta Pass, Himachal Pradesh
Hampta Pass is one of the most dramatic cross-over treks in India. It takes you from the lush greenery of Kullu Valley to the stark desert landscape of Lahaul, making it ideal for those seeking variety in just one trail.
Sandakphu, West Bengal
This trek rewards you with rare views of four of the five tallest peaks in the world like Everest, Kanchenjunga, Lhotse, and Makalu. With charming tea-house stays and a route that flirts with the Nepal border, it’s a cultural and visual treat.
Tarsar Marsar, Kashmir
Tarsar Marsar is perfect for those who love alpine lakes and tranquil camping. The trail leads you to crystal-clear lakes surrounded by lush meadows and towering cliffs, some say it’s Kashmir’s most beautiful trek and it’s still relatively uncrowded.