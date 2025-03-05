Have you ticked your Autumn in Australia checklist yet?

Subhadrika Sen
From the F1 Grand Prix to the coastal richness of the Great Ocean Road, from the Melbourne Food and Wine Festival to the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, do not miss out on the cultural extravaganza.
See the iconic sights of Australia like Sydney Opera House or Harbour Bridge as they light up during the Vivid Sydney celebrations.
Check out Adelaide’s WOMAdelaide for music, Tasting Australia for gourmet food and explore the German village Hahndorf.
Hop on a hot air balloon and witness breath-taking views during the Canberra Balloon Spectacular.
Explore Australian outback with the Ghan Expedition which offers a four day luxury train rides between Darwin and Adelaide. Soak in the views, understand local culture and shop a souvenir.