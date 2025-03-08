5 ways to explore wellness in Philadelphia

Subhadrika Sen
Burn through Run
Run the iconic Rocky Steps which lead you to the Philadelphia Museum of Art or run past the museum through the Laurel Hill Cemetery on the east and Schuylkill river Trail on the west. It would serve the purpose of fitness and sightseeing both.
Pamper yourself
Head over to the luxury hotels in Philadelphia to not only enjoy their hospitality but also rejuvenate your soul through their ultra-luxurious spa treatments.
Yoga on the go
Join the yoga gang and enroll in the seasonal free yoga classes at LOVE Park.
Cycle all the way
A great way to explore, engage in physical exercise and soak in the atmosphere is by cycling through the parks and road.
The classic way!
When it comes to fitness and health, going back to the classic way is taking a walk. It helps in relaxing, rejuvenating, exploring, and is the cure to many health issues. Check out the best spots in Philadelphia parks, roads and gardens and simple enjoy a leisurely stroll.