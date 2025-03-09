How to explore the world without spending a fortune

Team Indulge

Be Flexible with Your Travel Dates:

Flights and accommodations are cheaper during the off-season, so use fare comparison sites for the best rates.

Budget-Friendly Destinations:

For budget travel, choose low-cost destinations such as Thailand, Vietnam, Portugal, and Mexico.

Affordable Accommodations:

Consider staying in hostels, guesthouses, and Airbnb rentals, which are generally less expensive than hotels.

Eat like a local:

Instead of eating at touristy places, try street stalls or modest local eateries.

Use public transportation or walk:

Go for Buses, trains, and metro systems which are much cheaper than taxis or rental cars also Walking lets you explore a city at your own pace.  

Be Smart About Currency Exchange:

Keep an eye on currency fluctuations for the best time to exchange money.

