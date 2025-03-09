How to explore the world without spending a fortune

Team Indulge
Be Flexible with Your Travel Dates:
Flights and accommodations are cheaper during the off-season, so use fare comparison sites for the best rates.
Budget-Friendly Destinations:
For budget travel, choose low-cost destinations such as Thailand, Vietnam, Portugal, and Mexico.
Affordable Accommodations:
Consider staying in hostels, guesthouses, and Airbnb rentals, which are generally less expensive than hotels.
Eat like a local:
Instead of eating at touristy places, try street stalls or modest local eateries.
Use public transportation or walk:
Go for Buses, trains, and metro systems which are much cheaper than taxis or rental cars also Walking lets you explore a city at your own pace.
Be Smart About Currency Exchange:
Keep an eye on currency fluctuations for the best time to exchange money.