A curated guide to Southeast Asia’s most stunning beaches

Anshula Udayraj Dhulekar
Powder-soft sand, crystal-clear waters, and legendary sunsets—this paradise is perfect for relaxation and nightlife alike.
Maya Bay, Thailand
Koh Phi Phi Leh’s stunning cove, made famous by The Beach, is a must-visit for its towering limestone cliffs and emerald waters.
Located on Bali's Bukit Peninsula, Uluwatu Beach is famous for stunning views, rich culture, and breathtaking ocean scenery, attracting visitors worldwide.
Perhentian Islands, Malaysia
Snorkel with sea turtles and vibrant coral reefs in these pristine, car-free islands.
Ngapali Beach, Myanmar
A hidden gem with palm-fringed shores, fresh seafood, and an untouched charm far from the crowds.