A curated guide to Southeast Asia’s most stunning beaches

Anshula Udayraj Dhulekar

White Beach, Boracay, Philippines

Powder-soft sand, crystal-clear waters, and legendary sunsets—this paradise is perfect for relaxation and nightlife alike.

Maya Bay, Thailand

Koh Phi Phi Leh’s stunning cove, made famous by The Beach, is a must-visit for its towering limestone cliffs and emerald waters.

Uluwatu Beach, Bali, Indonesia

Located on Bali's Bukit Peninsula, Uluwatu Beach is famous for stunning views, rich culture, and breathtaking ocean scenery, attracting visitors worldwide.

Perhentian Islands, Malaysia

Snorkel with sea turtles and vibrant coral reefs in these pristine, car-free islands.

 Ngapali Beach, Myanmar

A hidden gem with palm-fringed shores, fresh seafood, and an untouched charm far from the crowds.

