International Day of Happiness: Top 6 happiest countries according to World Happiness Report 2024

Finland

Known for their strong social support, low corruption and excellent work-life balance

Denmark

Known for their high trust in government, strong welfare systems and environmental sustainability

Iceland

Known for their tight–knit community, gender equality and high-quality healthcare

Sweden

Known for their progressive social policies, work-life balance and access to nature

Israel

Known for their strong sense of purpose, community bonds and a resilient economy

Netherlands

Known for their high levels of personal freedom, excellent infrastructure, and social tolerance

