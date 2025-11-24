5 things we bet you didn't know were illegal in these countries

Bristi Dey
Camouflage pattern in Barbados
In this country, camouflage is a fashion no-go. Whether you’re a local or a tourist, camouflage clothes or carrying camo gear can land you a fine of up to $2,000. This is because camo is strictly for the military and in order to prevent people from impersonate soldiers, the country of Barbados totally banned people from wearing it.
Feeding pigeons in Venice
No matter how adorable those pigeons look strutting around you, resist the urge to toss them a snack in places like Venice and Florence. Feed them, and you might be the one in trouble. The cities banned it to protect their stunning monuments and keep the streets clean. Break the rule and Venice might thank you with a fine, up to €500 for your generosity.
Chewing Gum in Singapore
In Singapore, the sale and import of chewing gum is practically a no-go. If you’re caught freshening your breath with a forbidden gum, you could land yourself in serious trouble. Except for therapeutic, dental, or nicotine gum, Singapore keeps a strict ban to ensure spotless streets. Break the rules and you could face penalties reaching an eye-watering SGD 100,000.
Wearing high heels in Greece
Don’t panic, Greece hasn’t banned high heels everywhere. The rule applies only at historical sites, where stilettos can chip away at ancient stone and compromise centuries of history. So, fashion just need to compromise a teeny tiny bit. Visitors who ignore the rule may be denied entry and could face fines of up to €900.
Naming law in Denmark
Ever imagine getting in trouble just for naming your baby? In Denmark, it’s possible. New parents have to choose from a list of about 7,000 pre-approved first names. Want something more unique? You can apply for it, but be ready for a long, careful review by the government before it’s allowed.