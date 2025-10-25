5 top Christmas train experiences around the UK

Bristi Dey
All aboard! As the city glimmers with Christmas lights, imagine stepping into a real-life trains taking you to the North Pole. The cold bites at your cheeks, the tracks glisten with frost, and outside your window, snowy landscapes unfold like a winter wonderland straight out of a storybook. Across the UK, these magical trains carve their way through icy tracks, lush greenery, bringing the magic of the season to life.
The Polar Express: Yes, it exists in real life and is one of the most fun rides during Christmas. Well, we can’t promise you to have a magical ticket to the North Pole but it runs on pretty mesmerizing grounds. Hop on a steam train at Okehampton Station and be greeted by the conductor, who will punch your golden ticket. From serving hot chocolates, to people dressed as elves dance and the story is read aloud. It’s a stunning theatrical performance.
Santa Steam Express: Hearing Ho Ho Ho from a distance? It's Santa that’s calling you for a Christmas ride on this train. It heads off from London Victoria Station and throughout the journey bags full of stories are told and children can even ask their doubts regarding the big man. The experience runs on December 20 and December 22, with four departures each day. Santa with his elves will welcome you aboard!
Christmas North Yorkshire Pullman: All aboard from North Yorkshire Station! Step onto this enchanting train and let it carry you deep into the mystical forests of the North York Moors National Park. Steam curls into the crisp air as the train winds through lush greenery, and if you’re lucky, a deer might peek through the trees, perhaps one of Santa’s very own reindeer. Inside, guests are treated to a warm, indulgent experience with a three-course meal and a soft mince pie.
Great Western Saloon: Yes it’s a train! Step into a carriage where luxury meets the magic of Christmas! Departing from Grosmont in North Yorkshire, this heritage ride wraps you in the charm of a bygone era, with stunning vintage details that make every moment feel timeless. Indulge into delightful selection of sandwiches, savory nibbles, and sweet treats as the train glides through the wintery landscape
The Elf Express: All aboard for a magical 75-minute journey on the Severn Valley Railway! Departing from Bridgnorth Station, the train winds its way to Highley and back, bringing a festive story to life. Meet Santa, encounter lively holiday characters, and enjoy enchanting entertainment along the way.