5 top Christmas train experiences around the UK

The Polar Express: Yes, it exists in real life and is one of the most fun rides during Christmas. Well, we can’t promise you to have a magical ticket to the North Pole but it runs on pretty mesmerizing grounds. Hop on a steam train at Okehampton Station and be greeted by the conductor, who will punch your golden ticket. From serving hot chocolates, to people dressed as elves dance and the story is read aloud. It’s a stunning theatrical performance.