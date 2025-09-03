Five places to go flamingo-spotting around the world

Subhadrika Sen
Do not miss the red-pink combination of red Lake Natron in Tanzania which hosts hundreds of pink flamingos around June to October.
Check out Caribbean Flamingos on a scenic boat ride through mangroves and lagoons in Celestun and Rio Lagartos in Mexico.
Head over to Fuente de Piedra in Andalusia, Spain, which is one of the largest breeding sites for flamingos between March to May.
In protected wetlands and wildlife refuges around Florida Keys and Everglades in the USA, flamingos have started returning after being missing for a while.
Amidst the salty waters of the Rann of Kutch in India, you can spot these pink birds from November to February.