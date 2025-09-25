Durga Puja break: 5 offbeat escapes away from the crowd

Bristi Dey
Kausani, Uttarakhand
Away from the chaos and rush of Durga Puja, Kausani offers surreal serenity in the lap of the mountains. After the rain, this place glows up in greenery and is perfect for treks in nearby areas like Tungnath in Chopta.
Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh
Heard of the famous Ziro festival? Enjoy live music and lush greenery with the scenic mountain in the backdrop during this season.
Yercaud, Tamil Nadu
Escape the city chaos and retreat into the misty hills wrapped in lush coffee plantations. A dreamy getaway where tranquillity meets the stunning landscapes.
Peermade, Kerala
A misty hill haven of spice gardens and serene bungalows with long soothing walks, perfect for escaping the Durga Puja crowds and soaking in nature’s calm.
Loleygaon, West Bengal
If leaving the city isn’t on your agenda, explore the lush forest canopy near Lava or enjoy a quiet stroll through a serene village away from the tourist crowds. The mountains are calling, where are you?