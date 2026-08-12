Five incredible long weekend escapes from Kochi this Independence Day

Prattusa
Just a few hours from Kochi, Munnar is a lush monsoon paradise. You can explore sprawling tea plantations, witness breathtaking mist-covered valleys and visit the Eravikulam National Park. The cool, refreshing climate offers a tranquil escape, perfect for a relaxing Independence Day long weekend away.
Often called the Venice of the East, Alleppey transforms into a serene retreat during the rains. Glide through the picturesque backwaters on a traditional houseboat, savouring freshly prepared local seafood. The tranquil atmosphere makes it an ideal spot to unwind and reconnect with nature this August.
A haven for nature lovers, Vagamon boasts mist-shrouded peaks, lush pine forests and rolling meadows. August brings out its vibrant greenery, making it fantastic for peaceful walks. You can enjoy a quiet picnic or explore the serene landscapes before indulging in a hearty, traditional Kerala feast.
Known as the Niagara of India, Athirappilly is truly spectacular during the monsoon season. The majestic waterfalls are at their most powerful, surrounded by dense, vibrant forests. It remains an excellent choice for families and nature enthusiasts seeking breathtaking views, lush scenery and a refreshing weekend break.
For a thrilling yet relaxing journey, Thekkady is a fantastic choice. You can comfortably explore the renowned Periyar National Park, enjoying boat rides on the misty lake to spot local wildlife. It is an excellent destination for those seeking adventure, spice plantations and a rain-friendly nature holiday.