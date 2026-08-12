Top five Independence Day weekend getaways from Bengaluru

Prattusa
Known as the Scotland of India, Coorg is a lush monsoon paradise just hours from Bengaluru. Explore aromatic coffee plantations, witness the roaring Abbey Falls and savour traditional Pandi curry. The mist-covered hills offer a tranquil, nature-filled escape perfect for a relaxing Independence Day weekend getaway.
A haven for nature lovers, Chikmagalur transforms into a vibrant green retreat during the rainy season. Trek up Mullayanagiri Peak for breathtaking views or stroll through historic coffee estates. The cool, refreshing climate and serene atmosphere make it an ideal spot to unwind and reconnect with nature.
Just across the border, Wayanad boasts spectacular waterfalls, mist-shrouded peaks and lush wildlife sanctuaries. August brings out its vibrant greenery, making it fantastic for adventure seekers. Hike to the mesmerising Soochipara Falls or explore ancient caves before indulging in a hearty, traditional Kerala sadya.
Surrounded by the magnificent Nilgiri Hills, Ooty remains a beloved choice for an extended weekend. The colonial charm, sprawling tea gardens and iconic mountain railway are best enjoyed in the cool, misty weather. Treat yourself to homemade chocolates and filter coffee while enjoying panoramic valley views.
For a culturally rich but easier journey, Mysuru is spectacular. Avoiding heavy outdoorsy itineraries, you can comfortably explore the grand Mysore Palace, Chamundi Hills and bustling local markets. It is an excellent choice for families seeking heritage, delicious South Indian cuisine and a relaxed, rain-friendly city break.