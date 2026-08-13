We take you on a walk through Bengaluru’s hidden freedom movement history

Prattusa
Located right in the historic Cubbonpete area, Banappa Park was a crucial rallying point for planning satyagrahas and long marches. Mahatma Gandhi delivered truly inspiring speeches to freedom fighters here. Today, a symbolic spinning wheel stands as a war memorial honouring Mahatma and India’s hard-fought battle for independence.
Often called the cradle of Bengaluru’s Quit India movement, Chikkalalbagh was a pivotal assembly site. Whenever Indian National Congress leaders visited, they addressed massive crowds here. Protesters famously scattered ragi bags on these local streets to halt police horses during fiery independence marches towards the iconic Cubbon Park.
Originally the Kumara Park guest house, this beautifully tranquil spot hosted Mahatma during his extended 1927 stay. Mahatma led evening prayer meetings that drew massive crowds from across Bengaluru. Today, a preserved plaque marks his exact seat alongside a gallery of his rare photographs and historical letters.
Founded by Annie Besant in Basavanagudi, this historic institution nurtured young minds to dream of a free India. Annie transformed it into an active hub for student leaders resisting British rule. Famously, a teenage H. Narasimhaiah stood here translating Mahatma’s powerful speeches into Kannada for local masses to understand.
Historically known as Idgah Maidan, this vast public ground transformed into a powerful symbol of communal unity during the 1921 Khilafat movement. People of all backgrounds rallied together for civil liberties and listened to rousing speeches by national leaders in the presence of Mahatma and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.