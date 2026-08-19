World Photography Day: Six destinations made for the lens

Edison Thomas

Thailand: Limestone cliffs and emerald waters

Phang Nga Bay is a photographer’s dream, with towering limestone karsts rising dramatically from calm emerald waters. Hidden lagoons and mangrove forests add depth to the landscape, while sunrise from Samet Nangshe Viewpoint creates a spectacular panorama as the sky changes colour.

Samet Nangshe Viewpoint, Thailand

Seychelles: A shoreline sculpted by nature

At Anse Source d’Argent on La Digue Island, powdery white sand, turquoise waters and enormous granite formations come together in perfect harmony. Soft natural light gives the shoreline a dreamlike quality, making it ideal for portraits, wedding photographs and serene seascapes.

Anse Source d' Argent, La Digue, Seychelles

Kenya: Where the wild meets the light

The Maasai Mara National Reserve offers unforgettable photographic moments, particularly at sunrise. Wildlife moving across the vast grasslands, golden morning light and seemingly endless horizons create images that capture the untamed beauty of Africa.

Sunrise in the wild, Kenya

Tokyo: Geometry in motion

Tokyo’s skyline combines soaring architecture, bustling streets and unexpected pockets of green. From the Tembo Deck on Floor 350 of Tokyo Skytree, photographers can capture sweeping views of the metropolis and its remarkable urban scale.

Tokyo Skyline

Rosh HaNikra: Nature’s dramatic canvas

At Israel’s northwestern tip, Rosh HaNikra brings together brilliant white limestone cliffs, turquoise Mediterranean waters and sea grottoes carved by waves over thousands of years. The interplay of light, rock and water creates an ever-changing natural composition.

Rosh HaNikra Grottoes, North Coast, Israel

Virginia: Stories in every season

Virginia offers a rich palette for photographers, from its historic towns and charming architecture to sweeping countryside and the Blue Range Mountains. The changing seasons add another layer to the visual experience, with spring blooms, summer greenery, autumn foliage and winter landscapes offering distinctive opportunities to capture the character of the destination.

Shanandoah Valley, Virginia
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