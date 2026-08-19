World Photography Day: Six destinations made for the lens

Edison Thomas
Phang Nga Bay is a photographer’s dream, with towering limestone karsts rising dramatically from calm emerald waters. Hidden lagoons and mangrove forests add depth to the landscape, while sunrise from Samet Nangshe Viewpoint creates a spectacular panorama as the sky changes colour.
At Anse Source d’Argent on La Digue Island, powdery white sand, turquoise waters and enormous granite formations come together in perfect harmony. Soft natural light gives the shoreline a dreamlike quality, making it ideal for portraits, wedding photographs and serene seascapes.
The Maasai Mara National Reserve offers unforgettable photographic moments, particularly at sunrise. Wildlife moving across the vast grasslands, golden morning light and seemingly endless horizons create images that capture the untamed beauty of Africa.
Tokyo’s skyline combines soaring architecture, bustling streets and unexpected pockets of green. From the Tembo Deck on Floor 350 of Tokyo Skytree, photographers can capture sweeping views of the metropolis and its remarkable urban scale.
At Israel’s northwestern tip, Rosh HaNikra brings together brilliant white limestone cliffs, turquoise Mediterranean waters and sea grottoes carved by waves over thousands of years. The interplay of light, rock and water creates an ever-changing natural composition.
Virginia offers a rich palette for photographers, from its historic towns and charming architecture to sweeping countryside and the Blue Range Mountains. The changing seasons add another layer to the visual experience, with spring blooms, summer greenery, autumn foliage and winter landscapes offering distinctive opportunities to capture the character of the destination.